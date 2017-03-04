You can own the BMW Tupac was shot in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Would you be caught dead driving the car that Tupac was shot in?

Yeah, may sound a tad morbid, but that black BMW is now for sale. The notorious ride is going for a sweet $1.5 million.

Suge Knight was behind the wheel and Tupac was riding shotgun when they were ambushed in Las Vegas back in 1996. Pac died six days later.

The ride is back in tip top shape but it still has bullet holes in the door panel!

Many wish they could bring Tupac back from the dead. Well, now you can, sort of! And we're not talking about his hologram, either. There's an app for that. It's called "Me" -- which uses 3D technology and artificial intelligence so you can keep your loved ones forever on your smartphone.

It's said to recreate their personality and image to help you move on. First, you create a 3D scan of the person you want to trap inside your phone, and then you upload the scan and wait for them to die.

Not weird at all, right?