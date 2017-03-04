Workout Review: Dallas trainer tells us to keep it moving!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- So you started off the year right and it's been all about that #NewYearNewMe and Summer 17! You've been meal prepping, hitting the gym, and even laying off cheat meals on the weekends but its March and you`re feeling about as motivated as someone with a chronic case of the Mondays.

Well, Dallas fitness trainer Joshua Corona has some advice to get us rolling again.

"Trying to get momentum and keeping it, that’s very hard! Two weeks in, three weeks in, you start to get a little discouraged not seeing the results you want,” says Corona. “A lot of people put too much stress on themselves, you think about your workouts, you think about going to work, you think about your meal prep, you think about having to be perfect with all of it."

About 90% of us fall off the routine by March or even before, but why? According to Corona, it's because we're not honest with ourselves.

"Look back at where you went wrong. What happened? Acknowledge it, accept it and move on. Look at the ways you can improve."

It can be overwhelming! But Corona says it's not going to happen overnight or for that matter, over a month or two.

You have to be patient and look at the big picture.

"When I look at a painting, wow that thing is huge I don’t know how they did it but I always see it one stroke at a time. Take it one step at a time. Make the workout, hydrate, meal prep for breakfast then meal prep for lunch, keep it simple."

That's the key! And before you know it, it'll be second nature! You know that saying "life is a journey, not a destination"? Well, the same goes for when you're trying to change your habits; leading to that healthy lifestyle!