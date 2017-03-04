These fresh Pizza Hut sneakers make ordering pizza as easy as pie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- We all can probably admit our love affair with pizza! So, Pizza Hut might've had the right idea when they made pie you can wear.

Introducing Pie Tops, exclusive footwear for the foodies at heart.

But these aren't your average sneaker. According to the companies press release, they supposedly make ordering pizza as easy as pie. Pizza Hut claims one push of a button located on the shoes' tongue will prompt Bluetooth technology to deliver mouth watering pizza.

Sounds yummy and all, but how over-the-top do these Pie Tops seem to you?

Well, whether you think these shoes have too much pizzazz or not, Pizza Hut plans to keep them around for March Madness. So you might wanna get'em while they're hot!