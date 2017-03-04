Krewe de Etoiles: The Authentic Mardi Gras Ball of Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- This time of the year signifies the start of many things like Spring, Women’s History Month, and Lent, just to name a few.

But before Lent, you've got the party known as Mardi Gras. Some say the Big Easy is the only place to really get down on Fat Tuesday.

Well, that's all changing this year with thanks in no small part, to the woman who played a big part in organizing the Krewe de Etoiles, Annia Jenkins.

"I was looking for something to do for Mardi Gras and saw a lot of parties and things like that of course that usually go on here during the season but nothing like the authentic Mardi Gras balls that go on in New Orleans,” says Jenkins.

The party is a NOLA style bash with Texas flair, taking place in the Big D. And while yes, the ball is about having a good time the real fun is in giving back. And this year, the charities are Love for Kids and The North Texas food bank.

But before we can get down at Gilley's on March 4th, it’s all about the preparation.

Jenkins says, "Some of Dallas assumes it’s about beads and beer. And it’s so much more to the culture. Very elaborate society."

And to truly have an authentic Krewe ball, one must have a royal court.

Jenkins explains, “We love to bring in a king and queen not only has the capability of really feeling the spirit of Mardi Gras but we also like to choose a king and queen that are known in the area for their philanthropic nature."

And this year’s king is non-other than former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, the legendary, Drew Pearson.

"This Mardi Gras Ball, I get to be the king. I’ve been honorary chair, all-pro wide receiver, but I’ve never been a king,” says Pearson.

Mr. Clutch is not only a football icon but also a leader in philanthropy.

Pearson says, "I make a consciousness effort to give back. I feel that I have the blessings to be able to use my name likeness and presence because I played with the Cowboys,”

And that's what we call partying with a purpose.