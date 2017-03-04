Elderly woman missing after massive Dallas condo fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Unbelievable video as a fireball rips through a condominium complex in North Dallas.

And as of Saturday evening, at least one person is unaccounted, rescue crews have not been able to locate 89-year-old Jacqueline McDonald.

The fire started late Friday night at the Preston Place Condos on Northwest Highway near Preston, quickly escalating to seven alarms. In other words -- a humongous fire!

All 60 units are destroyed, leaving more than 100 people homeless. And most of the people who lived are are elderly.

It took firefighters hours to get this thing under control, then late Saturday, hot spots flared up again. No word yet on what started this fire in the first place.