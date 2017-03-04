Dubya’s whirlwind week ends back in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- This week, "W" must stand for whirlwind.

President George W. Bush has been at his presidential library in Dallas, out west on the talk show circuit, back east for the morning shows, and Saturday he wrapped right back in Dallas with a book signing at Barnes and Noble.

"I'm fired up," he said, signing book after book in preparation for the crowd to roll through.

As we've seen, 43's pounding the pavement to promote his newest book, Portraits of Courage, a showcase of his paintings of war veterans.

"Just for him to know you enough that he recognizes you in a book, I feel like that's a true honor right there," said 14-year-old Isabella Rodriguez. "I feel like he's doing a really good thing by writing the books."

He's made his run across the country talking equal parts painting and President Trump. He compared what many are feeling now to the climate around Vietnam and the race riots of the 1960's and 1970's.

"A lot of people thought the country was going down the tubes, and it turns out we're too strong to go down the tubes," he told Ellen DeGeneres this week in a taping of her show.

It wasn't all serious, though!

He went to Jimmy Kimmel's show and dished on his first trip to the White House.

"1969 I had a date with Tricia Nixon," he laughed.

"With President Nixon's daughter?" Kimmel asked.

"Yeah!" Bush said, adding he pulled up in a purple AMC Gremlin.

He explained to Ellen why his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin was a bit contentious.

"I introduced Putin to Barney (his Scottish Terrier)," Bush said. "He kinda dissed him. He kinda looked at him like, 'You think that's a dog?'" He went on to add that when he visited Russia, Putin showed him his hound and mentioned it was bigger, faster, and stronger than Barney.

No surprise, everywhere he went he took his classic Dubya charm for those who voted for him, those who didn't, and even those who weren't even alive during his term.

"He looks like my grandfather," 7-year-old Rachel Rockecharlie said, clutching a signed copy of Portraits of Courage in her hands.

"He actually really does," her 9-year-old brother John added.

The highlight of the week was definitely the paintings, and he sees all of us in them.

"The America I see often is the America these vets represent; people willing to sacrifice for the greater good," he told Matt Lauer on The Today Show.

You can check out the actual paintings in the Portraits of Courage exhibit at the George W. Bush Presidential Center now through October 1. You can also buy the Portraits of Courage book at most book stores.