Daylight Saving Time could become a thing of the past in Texas

AUSTIN — Daylight saving time… a blessing or a curse depending on the time of year.

But Texans might not have to worry about it that much longer! Three bills have been filed with one goal — to abolish daylight savings. Bills like this have been submitted before but to no avail.

Most people think that daylight savings doesn’t do any good, unless you’re getting that extra hour of sleep.

Benjamin Franklin originally proposed the idea of DST to save money on candles. During World War I and World War II, it helped conserve energy because more daylight equals less wattage.

However, when we spring forward an hour, it leads to more car accidents and heart attacks — all because our internal clock freaks out.

If the bill passes, Texas will be clocking in with Arizona and Hawaii who don’t do daylight savings, and it would start this November.

You can’t be upset about losing an hour of sleep if it never gets taken away in the first place, right?