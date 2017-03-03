Here’s the skinny on Zara’s ‘curvy’ controversy

ARTEIXO, SPAIN -- When it comes to curvy women, some big name brands just can't get it right.
The clothing line Zara is no exception. They are under a lot of heat for their newest ad, which shows two slim models with the tagline "Love Your Curves."
Twitter users lit up the social media network with their take on the situation.
Some people were a tad understanding...
Others, not so much...
However, most people agreed on one thing: the models being slender wasn't the problem. It was the fact that Zara didn't use curvy models for a curvy campaign.
Hopefully this will be a lesson for clothing brands everywhere: use the right models for the right ad campaigns. Otherwise, you'll just end up looking foolish.