Here’s the skinny on Zara’s ‘curvy’ controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARTEIXO, SPAIN -- When it comes to curvy women, some big name brands just can't get it right.

The clothing line Zara is no exception. They are under a lot of heat for their newest ad, which shows two slim models with the tagline "Love Your Curves."

Twitter users lit up the social media network with their take on the situation.

Some people were a tad understanding...

Others, not so much...

If this is Zara's idea of a curvy jeans ad...then I must be morbidly obese!!!😳 Where are the… https://t.co/haShAUGKnW — Kelly Fulton (@sumrheat) March 3, 2017

However, most people agreed on one thing: the models being slender wasn't the problem. It was the fact that Zara didn't use curvy models for a curvy campaign.

Of course there is *nothing* wrong with the figures of the girls in the Zara ad - but let's not sell this under a 'love your curves' banner — Claire Allan (@ClaireAllan) February 28, 2017

Hopefully this will be a lesson for clothing brands everywhere: use the right models for the right ad campaigns. Otherwise, you'll just end up looking foolish.