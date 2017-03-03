Terrifying Tesla Dallas crash video shows why autopilot needs a driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Wouldn't it be nice if self-driving cars were a thing? It definitely sounds nicer to us than having to drive...

But while driverless public transit is in the testing phase, and certain expensive cars now come with fancy "autopilot" systems, one Tesla driver in Dallas found out the hard way this week that we're not quite there yet.

The driver posted on reddit that he was on autopilot, and that he'd "never had any problems," until his Model S hit a construction zone barrier on the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

And get this: it turns out the driver behind the Tesla had a dashcam rolling, so there's a video of the crash!

So, what happened?? Is the autopilot to blame?

Well, it turns out there's a difference between "autopilot" and "self-driving," and Tesla has always said that drivers should keep their hands on the wheel and not trust the system to make quick decisions for them.

So the human behind the wheel probably should have acted more like a driver and less like a passenger in this case. But impressively the autopilot did save the day by keeping the car in the lane after the collision, while the driver had a faceful of airbag.

Ultimately, this one could have been a lot worse for everybody.

"Thankfully no one was hurt," said the driver on reddit, "and I walked away with only bruises."

Well, bruises and an important reminded.

"I definitely learned my lesson on trusting AP in tight spaces."