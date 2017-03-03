SWAT called in after Fort Worth store clerk found tied up in gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A Fort Worth SWAT was called in Friday morning after a store clerk was found tied up in a suspected robbery.

Police say a customer who came into the Valero gas station at Allen Avenue and I-35 early Friday called 911 after finding the clerk on the floor and tied up. It was not clear whether the robbery suspect was still inside once officers arrived, therefore a SWAT Team was called in, using tear gas to get inside.

"At this time, I can tell you there was no suspect who was actually found inside of that building, however the clerk that was tied and bound was taken out and is receiving treatment," Fort Worth police spokesperson Tamara Valle said.

Initially, police believed the person seen being removed from the tear-gassed building was the store clerk, not the suspect. Robbery detectives are investigating and are searching for witnesses and security camera surveillance, Valle said.