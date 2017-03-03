Car donated to Plano man who walks 15 miles to his job every day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - A Plano man who has been walking 15 miles to his job every day drove to work for the very first time, all because of the kindness of others.

A McKinney police officer first noticed Patrick Edmond walking on the side of the road last month, and the officer offered Edmond a ride.

After hearing Edmond's story, the inspired officer decided to share it, and that led to Pat Lobb's Toyota of McKinney presenting Edmond with a new car Thursday.

The dealership took care of the car tags, title, and sales tax.

And to make things even sweeter, a GoFundMe page raised more than $3,000 to help Edmond pay for car insurance and maintenance.