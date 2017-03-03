Class Act: Seagoville Junior pours passion into his rap lyrics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Music is an international language that can cut through any cultural barrier. Joseph Dark, our Class Act of the Week, is using it to tell his stories.

Joseph is a junior at Seagoville High, an active member of the school’s modern music program, a place that’s given him purpose and drive in life.

“I was always like, ‘man, I’m not really worth anything’,” said Joseph. “But then once I started writing and using that as an outlet for my anger and whenever I’d get upset, that made me think that could be my way of speaking out to the world.”

Yeah, going by the moniker J D!v!s!on, Joseph has been learning the art form of rap at school, even stepping in as an instructor to his peers. It started with some serious literature studies.

“So I was like I’m going to start just by writing short stories, poems, and really digging into literature for what it was,” Joseph said. “And I found the most important thing is just to be original and to have your own personal meaning and message.”

And that message comes through in his perfectly written lyrics.

“The sounds and the emotions it creates can change your mood and change the way you feel about something and if I can listen to a song and it gives me goosebumps and makes my hair stand up,” Joseph said. “I can feel the emotions, I think that’s when you’re spiritually connecting with the person who made the song and you can feel the emotions that they put in when they were making the music and I just feel like if I can do that with people than I have achieved what I’ve always wanted.”

Know of a Class Act at your school? Let us know about them: