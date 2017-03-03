Chew on This: Chelsea Corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – If you’re looking for good food and familiar feels, look no further than Chelsea Corner in Dallas. It first opened back in 1974 then changed hands and names a few times before eventually shutting down in 2015. But after a restaurant resurrection, it's now back like it never left!

"I actually worked here when I went to college at SMU,” owner Len Critcher told NewsFix. "I think the goal of really bringing this restaurant back was finding what I believed was missing for this area."

And as for the food…

"The hardest thing that we had to make a decision on was what to do with the old menu,” Critcher said. "We were always known for our pizzas and burgers and things like that. So we had to kick it up a notch."

And that they did. From starters like deviled eggs to the brunch enchiladas to the steak sandwich and the pizza.

Chew on This: The Chelsea Corner comeback wouldn't be a success without Tracey Rathbun's husband,

‘Chef with No Name.’

"I was not really a Chelsea Corner visitor back in the day. I came to Dallas in 1990,” #chefwithnoname told NewsFix. "I think I was here a couple times but it wasn't my hang. So I kinda had to learn a little bit about it. Once I kind of researched the menu a little bit, found out the history, I said we can kill that!"

And that's just what they're doing. So whether you come here for the munches, the mystery, or just for the memories – Chelsea Corner is sure to leave you satisfied!