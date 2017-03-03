Can you handle the truth? High-tech condom will rate your bedroom skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED KINGDOM -- Okay guys, having someone call your bluff in the bedroom, can really suck. So, if you're looking to face the truth about your sexual performance get a hold of the i.Con smart condom.

A bunch of Brits have come up with the tool to help men assess their um ... abilities. It's sort-of like a Fit Bit, but the condom detects calories burned, positions, endurance, and other measurements during your trip to pleasure town!

The i.Con eventually will crunch those numbers to give you your results. Users will then have the ability to share their performance on social media or keep things private.

They say men and women lie -- but numbers don't!