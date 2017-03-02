Top Golf hiring 500 to help run new Fort Worth location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth is gearing up to open its Top Golf location in May -- and new business means new jobs.

Part of the Dallas-based company's preparation includes finding, 'auditioning,' and hiring 500 people to help run the business.

Open positions include guest services, bartenders, maintenance, kitchen, servers, and others. Those interested are encouraged to register online for a Top Golf recruitment event. At the audition-interviews, applicants can expect team-building challenges and panel interviews, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. These will not happen at the Top Golf location, however; applicants must register online to find out where to go.

The audition-style interviews begin March 13.