Simon Says: The feds want to enforce Pot laws? There’s other stuff HIGH on the list

Can you see it? Feel it?

There are some smoke signals indicating times may be changing when it comes to how the government views pot.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has a new study warning against teen pot use.

And there’s this.

You may have heard federal marijuana laws may now start getting enforced.

What a concept. Laws ACTUALLY being enforced. You’d think we wouldn’t have to talk about something so basic.

Congress helps create and pass laws and you get arrested if you break one.

It’s not so simple.

Look what’s been going on with gun control. Sure, there are laws, but tell that to your local sheriff. He or she might think a law is unconstitutional.



Look at immigration.

It seems like there’s a lot of finger pointing going on in a town near you.

How did we get here?

It feels like some laws today only have teeth if the people running things in Washington or a town near you believe in them.

That’s a shame.

It kind of makes you wish you lived in a place like The Emerald City. At least they a had a guy behind the curtain making sure things were working properly.

But those “immigrants” who showed-up there (Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man) are kind of like the people we elect or trust to make things happen. They lack courage, a heart, and most importantly, a brain.

And if you don’t believe that, you’re likely smoking something.