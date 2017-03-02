Sex with Stefani: Sleeping in the nude can help heat things up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let’s talk about cooling things down in the bedroom to make things hot.

In order to do that, you might want to think about getting naked tonight.

Why? According to the National sleep foundation only 12% of Americans sleep in the buff. The naked truth is, men who wear lose fitting boxers during the day and sleep naked at night can reduce the DNA damage to their sperm by 25% according a recent study.

For women who sleep naked, you could prevent yeast infections.

The less moisture and heat under the sheets the better, but being in your birthday suit can bring the right kind of heat.

For couples, skin to skin contact can promote the release of oxytocin, the attachment love hormone, which means you’ll have a better chance at having sex.

So rip off the PJ’s you may sleep better, look better and have something hot to look at.