Mumps outbreak at Cedar Hill High leaves parents shaken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL -- Parents at Cedar Hill High received a sick note that put them on high alert. A reported 23 teachers and students have been diagnosed with the mumps in the past week. But, the roll call on this outbreak continues to grow. Health officials say they're also monitoring other students.

"Of course, there could be additional students impacted because of the close contact they may have had with those who already have the mumps," Zachary Thompson with Dallas County Health & Human Services explained.

Here's where things get confusing: health officials claim the infected students and staff did get their mandatory vaccines before they got sick.

"Since they've recently had the two-dose vaccine, the focus is on the vaccine itself and getting a third dose," Thompson added.

The third dose may be the charm, or in this case the cure, but the staff at Cedar Hill High is taking extra precautions to keep things squeaky clean.

"We've been making sure all our hand sanitizer dispensers are full and using a higher power disinfectant," said one staff member.