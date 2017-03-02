GameStop releasing Nintendo Switch at midnight throughout north Texas

The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch is finally here!

On March 3, at 12:01a, GameStop will open its doors nationwide to release the Nintendo Switch for customers who weren’t able to pre-order the system.

More than 100 locations in North Texas are participating in the release.

The Nintendo Switch is one of the new revolutionary gaming systems launching in 2017. It breaks barriers by creating boundry-less gaming by working on a console and being mobile.

GameStop will offer a variety of games for the new system including The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Just Dance 17 and 1, 2 Switch.

The device starts at $299.99 but GameStop will be offering bundle packages starting at $429.99 that will include The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game and the Switch Pro Controller.