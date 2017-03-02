Dallas’ smoking ban starts today at public parks and trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - There's nothing green about smoke in a park. Which is why the city of Dallas has approved a smoking ban in public parks. Now, lighting up could cost you a $200 fine. But, it's pretty priceless what a smoke free zone can do.

The ban affects some 400 city-owned parks and trails. Privately owned places like the Dallas Zoo or Arboretum won't be impacted.

As for Fair park-- well, that's fair game, but only during the State Fair and other leased events.

This spring, the only type of smoke you should be sniffin at a park is the kind coming from a BBQ grill.