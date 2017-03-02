‘Colorblind’ 5-year-old’s haircut is causing a lot of buzz!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In some ways, society seems focused on getting through childhood quickly.

But one kid is making it okay to think like an actual kid from time to time, while at the same time, teaching grown-ups a thing or two along the way.

For his five-year-old birthday, Jax rosebush told his mom he wanted a buzz-cut so he could look exactly like his best friend Reddy.

According to his mom, he said he couldn't wait to get to school with his new look because he thought it would be hilarious if he and Reddy could confuse their teacher.

Jax's mom got a kick out if it because, well as you can tell, Jax is white and Reddy is black.

So she posted it on Facebook saying:

"If this isn't proof that hate and prejudice are something that is taught I don't know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair"

There's certainly a lesson or two in there somewhere and that lesson is reaching the masses after the post went viral with over 25 thousand shares!

Seems like being colorblind is something kids and adults can both benefit from.