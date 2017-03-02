Barbara P. Bush headlines Planned Parenthood event, but does she change any minds?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- In today's divided political climate, it's always nice to see events that bring folks together, right?

Well, Wednesday's fundraising luncheon for Planned Parenthood certainly brought people together... Getting them to agree, though, is a different story.

"We don't feel comfortable leaving Planned Parenthood unchallenged," said Jillian Ferguson, who was protesting with Students for Life of America. "Planned Parenthood's the nation's largest abortion provider, and we're pro-life."

"When I was in college, I didn't have any money," said Sharon Hubbard, a retiree who came out to show her support for the health organization. "I went to Planned Parenthood, and it was for health checkups, and there was no part of that that had anything to do with abortions."

The luncheon raised a record $400,000, and the keynote speaker was a former First Daughter.

"Barbara Pierce Bush spoke volumes about the importance of not politicizing women's health care," said Ken Lambrecht, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. "We're thrilled that she was here today to share her story and the amazing work she's doing around the world."

But her presence didn't impress some of the protesters.

"She's such an incredible woman," Ferguson said, "and I hate to see her sully her reputation by supporting an organization that isn't incredible, that actually harms a lot of people."

Bush and other speakers, like patient Aubrey Reinhardt, spoke about Planned Parenthood's health services beyond abortions.

"I had a phenomenal experience," Reinhardt said of her visits to a Planned Parenthood clinic, "I really felt understood and had a compassionate doctor who helped me be able to get on birth control. It is a basic human right for everybody to receive basic healthcare."

Hey, at least both sides agree that the debate is about human rights...

"I recognize the humanity of the pre-born," said Ferguson, "and this is a human rights issue. In fact, I would go as far as to say that this is the greatest human rights issue of our time."

Yeah... It seems this division isn't going away any time soon.