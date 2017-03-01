Woman ‘Having a bad day’ arrested after police chase through southeast Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY - A woman 'having a bad day' is behind bars after failing to stop during a high-speed chase with Dallas police.

Breanna Nicole Bettis was first spotted by a deputy around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday as the Nissan Altima she was driving was going 93 in a 70 mph zone. A police pursuit began, with Bettis reaching speeds up to 120 miles-per-hour across southeast Dallas County during the chase. When finally stopped at the Wintergreen Road exit in Hutchins, the 20-year-old reportedly told officers she didn't stop because "I was having a bad day."

Bettis was arrested after the 20-minute chase and faces a charge of felony evading arrest. She reportedly had warrants out of Cedar Hill for an unregistered vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Dallas Morning News.