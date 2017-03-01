Watch: Truck goes airborne during Louisiana police chase

DIXIE INN, La. – A police chase in Louisiana ended with wild video of a dramatic crash as a pickup went airborne and landed on a car.

It all started when a Webster County pulled over the driver of a pickup truck for speeding on Tuesday afternoon. “Pulled the individual over. One individual got out and came toward the officer. As he came toward the officer, the vehicle sped away,” Sheriff Gary Sexton said.

The passenger was 18-year-old Kevonte Dekorey Austin, who was wanted for escape out of Parish County. When the driver got out of the car, Austin slid over to the driver’s seat and took off.

The deputy cuffed the first driver, then the chase was on and headed through Springhill, where witnesses say the cars reached 115 miles per hour. “He was moving,” Randy Sayers said.

Police set up a road block to stop Austin, but instead he went airborne. What’s even more amazing than see the truck fly through the air is that someone was inside the car Austin landed on.

“I saw the underside of a vehicle coming at me, right at my face, and I went to the right sitting in my car,” Barbara Harlon said. “I felt around to see if I was hurt and could tell that I was okay. God was with me.”

Police later determined the truck Austin was driving had been stolen. Both Austin and the first driver were taken into custody.