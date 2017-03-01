TCU Rifle Team ready for their shot at a championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH — Ready, aim, fire! The TCU Rifle Team is at the top of their game, and on their way to the school’s 11th straight National Tournament.

“They have just been winning from day one,” said head coach Karen Monez. “And every time you win, that just creates momentum.”

Even with a program used to success, this year has been off the charts.

“If you look at the scores we’ve posted this year, almost all of them are better than our season best from last year,” Rachel Garner, a sophomore on the team, said. “Which is really cool.”

But it’s not just their aim that astounds, but the team’s character.

Last year at the National Championship, disaster struck for team member Mindy Miles when her rifle misfired, incurring a penalty. But no on there noticed. That didn’t stop Mindy from immediately reporting her error.

“I mean there’s no hesitation,” said Miles, a junior. “I opened it, there’s a casing, obviously it’s me and so my hand went up. It’s what’s expected, it’s in the rules, that’s what you’re supposed to do. As an ethical shooter, I feel like that’s my obligation.”

“It’s the integrity,” coach Monez added. “I was just so proud of her.”

TCU settled for 2nd place, falling by a mere 9 points. One shot.

Mindy was honored by the NCAA this year, though, with the Sportsmanship Award. So far this year she’s been on fire, leading the entire nation in her Air Rifle score.

Now the whole team is ready to rally to bring home a championship.

“It’s really exciting knowing that it is right there and we are so close, and we can do it,” said Garner.

Miles agrees., “We want to do well," he said. "We want to do this best we can and that just goes with the history here at TCU.”