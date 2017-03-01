Texas ranks 42 in best states to live for women

According to a Wallet Hub study, Texas ranks 42 in the best states for women to live.

The study determined the states’ rank on 19 relevant metrics including the best and worst median earnings, unemployment rate, women in poverty, percentage of women-owned businesses and life expectancy.

Texas has the lowest rate of uninsured women but ranks 38 in women’s health and safety. The state also ranks low in women’s economic and social well-being at 43.

Red states have less women friendly rankings with an average of 16.57 while blue states average at 32.60.

Fortunately, all numbers aren’t low for Texas women. Texas makes half of the list in a Smart Asset study for the best cities to raise a family!

Fort Worth ranks at 3 while Arlington 4, El Paso 8 and Austin and Corpus Christi tie at 9.

High quality schools make Fort Worth top the list. Eighty-nine percent of high school students graduate in their district.

Other Texas cities rank low in unemployment (Arlington), crime (El Paso), poverty (Austin) and the cost of keeping an infant in full time care (Corpus Christi).