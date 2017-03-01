Online dating lowers ‘perfect match’ standards

Everyone has their type, but you might lower your standards if you’re dating online.

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) analyzed online dating preferences and contact behavior for 40K+ people ages 18-80 on the dating website, RSVP. They revealed that despite people having a very clear type or list of characteristics they’re searching for in a mate, most online daters contact people who don’t match those standards.

The way people go about searching for partners is changing thanks to the internet, giving once limited settings, like social gatherings and school, a wider range and selection of potential partners.

It’s unclear of how useful disclosing ‘ideal’ partner preferences is on an online dating profile because QUT found that people are more than happy to contact potential interests that don’t have a resemblance of their perfect match.

They’re findings are published in the international journal, Cyberpsychology, Behaviour and Social Networking.