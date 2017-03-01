‘Lt. Dan’ sends local vets and students to national museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE- The lieutenant (aka) Gary Sinise made his way to Dallas to share a treat other than ice cream.

The actor is sending more than 40 vets who'll be paired with a high school student, to The National World War II museum in New Orleans.

"We take WWII veterans down to the museum so they can experience the museum, see the museum," Gary explained. "We record them and those oral histories are preserved."

The honor is apart of Gary's Valor Program where he gifts vets across America the once in a lifetime experience. This is the first trip students will get to take flight!

"It's something that not a lot of people get to experience and it's definitely something that will stick with me for a long time," one student said.

"I think it's incredible," explained Brig. Gen. Vito Addabbo. "All the stuff they're doing for the veterans especially this where the kids get to meet and talk with these individuals which are truly heroes."

Gary's been ahead of the flight for a while now. After the September 11 attacks, he launched his foundation to support wounded vets and servicemen and women.

"We're in a window right now where we're losing these great Americans too rapidly, so we want to add this educational piece," Gary added.