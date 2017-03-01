Listen to a mom talk about how heroin took away her son

Dawn Bolton from Richardson, TX shares her story, and hopes her hindsight can save someone you love.
Here’s what she submitted to a national interactive map highlighting the Opioid epidemic.
10/31/85 - 2/16/11 Forever 25. Andrew is my precious son, an awesome brother to his sister, a grandson, and a friend to many. My sweet son passed away from a Heroin Overdose, my heart is broken and will never heal. Missed are.....Andrew's massive bear hugs, incredible sense of humor, kind and compassionate heart for others, playing his guitar, hearing him do his Sean Connery impression:-), are just a few things. The world is a sadder place without him. I look forward to one day being reunited my dear Andrew.