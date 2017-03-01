It’s all good! Hang out with Lin-Manuel’s Parents During ‘Hamilton’ SF premiere

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda is back for his third Prizeo campaign! You gotta believe the third time's a charm.

A donation to the Latino Community Foundation and Code 2040 could earn you a chance to hang out with Lin-Manuel's parents. This parental prize will include a trip to San Francisco when the play makes a stop there!

Did we mention it's all for a great cause?

So, if you have an extra $10 dollars to give just head on over to Prizeo.com and donate!

Check out the full campaign video below: