Boy asks mom for haircut ‘like his friend’ so teacher can’t tell them apart 😍

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A sweet photo making waves across social media shows a young boy who wants to get a haircut to match his friend.

A photo posted by Lydia Stith Rosebush on Feb. 24 shows the two childrens’ close bond, surpassing race and “prejudice.”

Rosebush said she and her son Jax were talking about haircuts when he asked her if he could cut his hair short to look like his friend Reddy.

The photo shows Jax and Reddy in their Christmas program.

The picture has racked up more than 27,000 likes on Facebook.

“If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is,” Rosebush wrote in the post. “The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”

The entire post read:

This morning Jax and I were discussing his wild hair. I told him that he needed a haircut this weekend. He said that he wanted his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy. He said he couldn’t wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy’s so that his teacher wouldn’t be able to tell them apart. He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut.

Here’s a picture of Jax and Reddy from their Christmas program. I’m sure you all see the resemblance.

If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.