Austin pizza worker fired for insulting police officer

AUSTIN - An employee at Austin pizzeria chain Southside Flying Pizza has been fired after allegedly insulting a police officer.

When a group of policemen had lunch Sunday at the East Cesar Chavez location, one of the officers noticed the word 'pig' printed on the bottom of his receipt, followed by two profane words.

The restaurant's manager immediately fired the employee who was responsible and the restaurant has since donated one-thousand-dollars to a non-profit organization that supports law enforcement.