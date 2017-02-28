Spice of Blythe: Goin’ up on Fat Tuesday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Happy Mardi Gras, everybody! There's no better day on the calendar to celebrate all things gluttonous, to get together with friends and family with some great food and great booze, and get that partying out of our system before we kick off Lent (if you're into that sort of thing).

So how do you do Fat Tuesday right? Well, it's gotta be a feast, so how about a whole chicken! Roast it up, season it with a little lavender and thyme to give a little nod to the French.

Or you could go the seafood route, and have some fresh crab legs or crab dip. Or you could go extra swanky and have some stuffed clams. Add a little cayenne, add a little brown sugar and make it extra Cajun!

No Mardi Gras celebration is complete without King Cake! Just make sure you're a good sport: If you get the baby this year, you bring the cake next year!

And if you're looking for the perfect cocktail to spice up your Fat Tuesday, it's gotta be a hurricane. Some juice and two types of rum, or just however you want to make it. Just make sure you do it big!

The Spice of Blythe is: even though Fat Tuesday is only one day of the year, take its lessons with you the whole year 'round. Life is all about the little things - whether it's good food, good booze, or cake with a baby in it. Happy Mardi Gras, y'all!