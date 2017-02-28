Smoke shop talks about viral PSA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- When it comes to buying products from smoke shops, many smokey joints run into a little problem. That is when customers use the wrong terminology.

“If somebody comes in and says, hey I would like to get… and they use the “B-Word” and they ask for a bong, we have to tell them, you can’t say that in here,” said Long time employee Ed Ward. ”If you say that again you’ll have to leave. It’s a water pipe because we sell it for tobacco use and tobacco use only.

In the lone star state when looking for your puffy paraphernalia, it’s all how you ask. so the folks with Hempy’s smoke shop in Arlington put together a PSA on how to talk in the shop.

“If we sold something to somebody who admittedly said they were going to use in a felony offense, we are aiding and abetting,” Ward said.

Shaun McAlister was the writer-producer, and director of the video said it’s all about education. “What we wanted to do was to help educate the market a little bit as to the simple fact that these little changes in language make a big difference and allow businesses like this to operate.”

The video has thousands of hits since it was uploaded last year all in an effort to educate customers.

“A lot of people have enjoyed the humorous education side of it and many of them have said, I didn’t know you couldn’t say that in there,” McAlister told Newsfix.