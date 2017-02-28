Dickey’s donates enhanced bulletproof vests to the Dallas Police Gang Unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Anytime a cop hits their beat, they never know when someone out there will threaten their life.

Well, Dickey’s “Barbecue Boots and Badges” foundation is out to relieve some of those fears, with their new Invest In A Vest initiative.

“We are dedicated to helping officers, our first responders, and their families,” said the founder of Barbecue, Boots and Badges, Maureen Dickey.

Today, the foundation donated enhanced bulletproof vest plates to the Dallas Police Gang Unit, that are capable of withstanding rifle fire like what they faced in last July’s attack.

“Anything that we can do that will provide an extra layer of safety to these officers as they go out there and they try to do their jobs,” said Interim DPD Police Chief David Pughes. “And ensure that they can come home each and every day to their family members is especially important to me.”

On hand at the presentation was Dallas officer Brian Shaw who was wounded in the July police attacks when bullets pierced his lighter-weight vest. The upgraded models would have stopped the rounds in their tracks.

“When everybody else was running for cover this man ran towards the action because that’s what first responders do,” Commissioner Rob Kyker, of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, said of Shaw. “Brian is the number one reason why Invest In A Vest is a great idea and a great program.”

To donate to the program, you can go to GiveBBB.org to make sure these guys can walk the streets with a little more confidence and their families can sleep a little easier at night.