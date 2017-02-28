Denton County police warn people to stop stealing Whataburger order numbers

DENTON COUNTY - Denton's Northeast Police Department is warning people to stop stealing Whataburger's infamous plastic orange order numbers.
The department even compared side-by-side photos of order numbers they recovered in one case vs. how many were available at the Whataburger restaurant near Krugerville and Cross Roads.
Police recovered 70 numbers during a traffic stop about two weeks ago, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Police say a citation could be issued to anyone with the stolen number fort theft of property under $100.
33.214841 -97.133068