Denton County police warn people to stop stealing Whataburger order numbers

Posted 9:49 am, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57AM, February 28, 2017

DENTON COUNTY - Denton's Northeast Police Department is warning people to stop stealing Whataburger's infamous plastic orange order numbers.

The department even compared side-by-side photos of order numbers they recovered in one case vs. how many were available at the Whataburger restaurant near Krugerville and Cross Roads.

(L) Stack of Whataburger order numbers recovered by police and (R) stack of order numbers in Whataburger. Credit: Northeast Police Department

 

Police recovered 70 numbers during a traffic stop about two weeks ago, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Police say a citation could be issued to anyone with the stolen number fort theft of property under $100.

