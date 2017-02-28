Denton County police warn people to stop stealing Whataburger order numbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON COUNTY - Denton's Northeast Police Department is warning people to stop stealing Whataburger's infamous plastic orange order numbers.

The department even compared side-by-side photos of order numbers they recovered in one case vs. how many were available at the Whataburger restaurant near Krugerville and Cross Roads.

Police recovered 70 numbers during a traffic stop about two weeks ago, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Police say a citation could be issued to anyone with the stolen number fort theft of property under $100.