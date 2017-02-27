Storm chasers honor ‘Twister’ star Bill Paxton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - Bill Paxton’s passing at the age of 61 was an unwelcome surprise for his many friends and fans alike.

Believe it or not, he had a small, but memorable, part in Terminator before landing much bigger parts in Titanic and Aliens.

However, it was his role in Twister, as sexy storm chaser Bill Harding, which most people remember him by, and inspired a new generation of storm chasers.

Those storm chasers honored Paxton by spelling out his initials in the middle of Tornado Alley. This is the first time someone outside of the chaser community has been honored this way.

A little closer to home, we may not have flying cows, but we did get some hail. North Texas took a hit when quarter sized to ping-pong sized hail came down on Monday.

Only in Texas can it be winter, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s, and ice falling from the skies.