Philadelphia Jewish cemetery vandalism hits close to home for local graveyard

DALLAS - Disturbing the peace is one thing, but disturbing the dead is just downright wrong! A Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia is picking up the pieces after more than 100 headstones were dug up overnight.

"These are headstones that weigh tons," one man told CBS Philly. "This was done deliberately."

Cops are on the hunt for a possible motive and suspects but after a similar incident in St. Louis last week, The Anti-defamation League is labeling this a hate crime.

In Dallas, Jewish cemetery director Avi Mitzner says working the graveyard shift to keep things safe and sound isn't out of the question.

"We feel the pain of our brothers and sisters in St. Louis and Philadelphia," Mitzner told NewsFix. "During peak visiting hours we currently do have security here but we're currently discussing what needs to be done and what we can do to beef up security."

The Shearith Israel Memorial Park is more than a century old, so Mitzner isn't only defending the deceased but also preserving history.

"People should be safe coming out here," Mitzner added. "Our cemetery has a good record of being incident free."

Although the hate may be alive and well, we're hoping Mitzner's plan will bury any potential damage.