Pet obesity is growing into a real problem

DALLAS -- Humans aren't the only ones on the verge of an obesity epidemic. Our pets are in the same boat as we are.

According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, about 54% of dogs and 59% of cats are obese (that's a lot of fat cats).

Unfortunately, those numbers are not going down.

For example, the number of overweight cats is up 90% since 2007. And the sad part is we, as their owners, don't even realize it! If asked – 81% of pet owners would say their pet is a "normal healthy" weight.

So how can we fix this?

Well, fat shaming them by posting - admittedly - hilarious videos of them on YouTube doesn't help.

Taking your pet to the vet, however, is one thing that does help, because they'll be able to tell you a healthy weight. Also, pay closer attention to the kind of food you buy, and try to avoid too much fat, sugar, salt, and processed food. Finally - make sure, your pet is active, whether it's walking or playing, a few minutes a day can go a long way.

And if all goes as planned - you and your furry companion will be able to spend many more happy years together than you already have.