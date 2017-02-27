These tough interview questions will throw you off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – You don’t know which questions they’ll ask you or how much competition you’ll have. So you prepare the “Tell me about yourself” questions, ready to outshine the rest!

What happens when your potential employer asks you a question you weren’t prepared for, or even worse, a question you don’t know the answer to?

The career site, Glassdoor, compiled a list of the hardest job interview questions an interviewee might face. Some of the questions are odd.

For example:

How do you explain a vending machine to someone who hasn’t seen or used one before? What’s the capital of Canada?

There are also questions that don’t seem that hard, but might catch you off guard:

Throw your resume aside and tell me what makes you, you. Name a brand that represents you as a person.

Interviewing is already tough. So go in there and kill it! Even if you don’t know all the answers.