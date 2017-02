Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND - A Garland police officer has been hospitalized after a woman suspected of DWI slammed into his patrol car.

Authorities say the officer was responding to a vehicle fire when 26-year-old, Kelsey Harrington, rear-ended him.

Harrington attempted to drive away from the scene, but was later stopped and arrested.

She has been charged with DWI and failure to stop and render aid.

The officer is currently being treated with neck and back pain at Plano Medical Center.