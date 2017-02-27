Dallas Police still seeking increased security following substation shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Police are still investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Sunday morning. An officer sitting in a squad car outside a police substation was apparently targeted by a gunman.

Nine shots were fired. Three struck the station, but the officer wasn't hurt.

"Thank God we didn't lose an officer yesterday," said Michael Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association. "Every asset that we have at the Police Department is working on this. I have no doubt in my mind that we will catch the individual or individuals who were responsible for this, and they will have their day in court."

In the meantime, the shooting left more than bullet holes in the building. It also sparked renewed calls for security measures to keep officers safe.

"How many officers have to die before we take officer security seriously in this town?" Mata said, "Let's have some just minimal security at our substations. Let's get our bulletproof glass, let's reinforce our front walls, but even what's easier is just let's build fences around our parking lots."

Several of these measures are the same things the DPA was calling for back when DPD HQ was shot up by a gunman in an armored truck. That was nearly two years ago.

"We've been working on this for two years," said Mata. "All we're asking is give officers the safety they deserve."