CLEBURNE - A Cleburne man is in custody after reportedly shooting his mother in the head.

Shawn Michael Huffaker, 24, also struck his mother's head with a gun before fleeing the scene in his car.

Huffaker was found and arrested in Grand Prairie.

His mother was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Huffaker's charges remain unknown as the case is still being investigated.