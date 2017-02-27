Boom Box: Artists Who’ve Gone from Hip Hip to Church!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- While watching the Grammy’s and other award shows, we noticed something. Hip Hop and R&B artists have no problem giving thanks to God when accepting their awards. It’s funny to hear someone thank Jesus for helping them with a song that talks about drugs and fast women but we digress!

Yet, even with all of that, it's refreshing to see! As a matter of fact, some artists have completely turned away from their successful careers to follow God. Let’s talk about a few of them.

Like Mase, formally of Bad Boy. He had several hit songs. Well, in 1999 in a radio interview he said he was leaving Hip Hop to follow God. He left the game for about five years before trying to make a comeback.

Then there’s Malice, one-half of the group Clipse. He told his brother Pusha T, in 2011 he was done. He then wrote a book, changed his name to No Malice and picked up his cross. He’s still on that journey!

And remember Montell Jordan? He’s now a born again Christian and is a minister in Atlanta! Let’s not forget Rev Run, MC Hammer, and Kurtis Blow; all of them Hip Hop turned holy and that’s not a bad thing!

And that’s your boom box!