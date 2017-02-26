Local actress talks about winning the Razzie for Worst Actress!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — The Academy Awards are Sunday night, with Hollywood celebrating what they see as their best. But Saturday the Razzies did their annual riff on what they say was the worst in cinema. And for one Fort Worth actress, it was a big night!

Rebekah Turner snagged the award for Worst Actress for her role as Hillary Clinton in the documentary, “Hillary’s America”.

“I am not the least bit upset about it, I don’t feel like that has any bearing on me or my talent,” said Turner. “I mean really, what did they see? My back and they didn’t even hear my voice!”

Yeah, she didn’t have a single line or show her face in her Hillary stand in. So, probably not too much of a leap to say it was more politics than critics than got the Razzies attention!

But Turner finds it all hilarious, and would gladly accept her “Golden Raspberry”.

“Someone asked me, would I put it on my desk? Sure!” laughed Turner. “To have my name in the same list with Julia Roberts, really? Yeah, I’d put that thing right on my desk.”

Yeah, she “beat” other actresses like Roberts and Megan Fox for the award.

As for Turner, she’s a lifelong stage actress who is currently in Shreveport getting ready for a big performance!

“I am doing Yenta the Matchmaker in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’,” Turner said in her perfect stage voice.

Even those she’s only been doing screen acting for around ten years she’s already had big roles in “Dallas”, “Murder Made Me Famous”, as well as some other big secret appearances coming up soon.

And she won’t let a Razzie define her acting path.

“As long as I get to work, as long as I get to work hard, it doesn’t matter whether I get recognized or not,” Turner said.

But now she is recognized, and in this biz there’s no such thing as bad press, especially when you handle it with the class she has.

So don’t be surprised if one day, you see Rebekah Turner turning in that Raspberry for an Oscar!