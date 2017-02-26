Cheerleaders flipping over potential Olympic future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Maybe at one point cheerleading was more about pep and spirit than ability and training, but that's not the case anymore!

The debate seems to constantly rage on, though: Sport or not a sport?

Well, the International Olympic Committee tipped the scales back in December, and cheerleaders at this weekend's National Cheerleaders Association All-Star National Championship wanted to talk about it.

"It makes me happy that people are understanding cheer, like knowing it more," said Level 2 MAC Diamond Katelyn Rivera from Corpus Christi.

If you've seen what these athletes can pull off in competition cheerleading, you wouldn't have any problem putting the 'sport' stamp on this one.

"We go through stunts, and then tumbling, and a lot of times we do full outs when it's a week before competition," said Level 2 MAC Diamond Alana Garcia.

If you don't understand, it's time to take notice. The IOC gave the International Cheer Union provisional recognition as the governing body of the sport, putting it on the path of possibly becoming an Olympic sport someday.

How important is that news to these up and comers?

"Very important!" a group of them yelled.

You can argue that sideline cheering and competition squad are two very different things, but at this point, there's no question that this is a sport.

If you don't like it, the well known Toros from the movie 'Bring It On!' may have said it best: "Well we don't like you either! We're cheerleaders!"

Jump on or get tumbled!