Historical artwork honors South Dallas’ african american pioneers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - It is Black History Month and what better way to celebrate than by honoring the achievements of Dallas' African American pioneers.

"They’re learning their history while they're also having fun out here. So they'll be able to learn some of that history from trailblazers right here in their own communities and then carry that on to generations to generations to come,” says Tiffanni Young, of The Dallas City Council District 7.

Sean Johnson of Dallas Parks and Recreation says, “Councilmen Chaney’s vision was to convert Opportunity Park into a place that describes the history and captured the history and the contributions of African Americans in the South Dallas community."

The Our History at Opportunity Park tells the rich story of South Dallas and Oak Cliff through amazing artwork.

Young says, "This was one of the phases of Opportunity Park, so we wanted to make sure that we continue to instill that history in the community so they continue to know who some of the champions were in the community; who lead the way in our community."

Early neighborhoods, the first African American high schools, and businesses are just some things that are brought to life through the photos.

"They can actually see and read about the contributions that took place in the South Dallas community and what molded what we have here in our community today,” explained Johnson.

We all know pictures are worth a thousand words but hopefully, these special snapshots, inspire a little more.