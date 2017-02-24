Undocumented woman in need of brain surgery held in Alvarado detention center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALVARADO - An undocumented woman in need of surgery to remove a brain tumor is being held at a detention center. Sara Beltran-Hernandez collapsed at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado and was taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a brain tumor that requires surgery.

Hernandez, 26, was brought back to the detention center and North Texas' ICE attorney Chris Hamilton claims she was denied access to vital medical attention while in ICE custody.

The woman's condition is reportedly worsening, with nosebleeds and loss of memory. Her lawyers are asking for a humane release so she can undergo surgery.