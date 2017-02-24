Troy Aikman hosts 25-year reunion for Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - 25 years later, the glory of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s will be revisited when NFL legend Troy Aikman hosts a 25th anniversary and reunion party for America's team.

It's been a quarter-century since Troy lead the guys to 3 back-to-back Superbowl's, after playing an impressive 12 years as quarterback with the Cowboys.

Former teammate and NFL pro Tony Casillas sat down with Aikman for a walk down memory lane. Check out that interview in the video above.

As for the big party, the only way to get in is by personal invite from Aikman himself.