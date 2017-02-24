The Lumineers will donate profits of their DFW concert to Planned Parenthood

The Lumineers, like many artists, have been very outspoken on their views of supporting certain causes.

Controversial political acts in Texas, including the defunding of Planned Parenthood and the filing of Senate Bill 6, have caused people to voice very strong opinions.

Using their platform to voice theirs, The Lumineers will donate 100% of their Dallas performance profits to Planned Parenthood.

Admitting that his wife received beneficial health services from Planned Parenthood, lead singer Wesley Schultz has a personal connection to the nonprofit.

They’re performing at the Verison Theatre on February 28 at 7p.